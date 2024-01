The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution scientist developed telemetry devices to study animals’ physiology in the wild.

Marine Biologist and Inventor John Kanwisher Dies

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution scientist developed telemetry devices to study animals’ physiology in the wild.