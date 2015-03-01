ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. teleomeres

teleomeres

Of Cells and Limits
Anna Azvolinsky | Mar 1, 2015 | 9 min read
Leonard Hayflick has been unafraid to speak his mind, whether it is to upend a well-entrenched dogma or to challenge the federal government. At 86, he’s nowhere near retirement.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT