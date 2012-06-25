ADVERTISEMENT
text mining
text mining
Opinion: Text Mining in the Clinic
Min Song
| Apr 1, 2013
| 3 min read
Despite increasing use of electronic medical records, much patient data remains in text form, requiring text-mining techniques to make full use of patient information.
Disputes Over Text-Mining
Dan Cossins
| Mar 21, 2013
| 2 min read
Computer programs that trawl research papers can reveal important large-scale patterns and facilitate further research, but publishers are wary.
One Project, Two Grants?
Dan Cossins
| Jan 31, 2013
| 2 min read
A new analysis reveals that US funding agencies may sometimes pay for the same project twice, leading to calls for greater oversight of grant duplication.
Opinion: Text Mining Medicine
Min Song
| Jun 25, 2012
| 3 min read
Researchers should scour historic medical archives to discover knowledge that could inform today’s biomedical research and clinical practice.
