Legacies Left Behind in 2015
Karen Zusi | Dec 30, 2015 | 5 min read
A look at the contributions of some of the prominent researchers who died this year
Doctor Who Blocked Thalidomide Dies
Kerry Grens | Aug 11, 2015 | 1 min read
Frances Oldham Kelsey, a physician who halted use of a drug that caused birth defects in babies, has passed away at age 101.
