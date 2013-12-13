ADVERTISEMENT
The Pulse

The Scientist on The Pulse, December 4
Jef Akst | Dec 4, 2015 | 1 min read
Are precision gene editing technologies, such as CRISPR, ready for prime time?
The Scientist on the Pulse, April 23
Kerry Grens | Apr 23, 2015 | 1 min read
Hot topics in cancer research from the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research
The Scientist on The Pulse, March 21
Kerry Grens | Mar 24, 2014 | 1 min read
Big Bang ripples, ancient moss revived, and lab-made heart tissue
The Scientist on The Pulse #5
Kerry Grens | Feb 26, 2014 | 1 min read
Bee virus spreads, blight-reistant potato, OCD in dogs
The Scientist on The Pulse #4
Kerry Grens | Feb 2, 2014 | 1 min read
This week, Kerry Grens talks about a new study predicting Midwest earthquakes in the future, a new species of river dolphin, and the biomechanics of flying snakes.
The Scientist on The Pulse #3
Kerry Grens | Jan 28, 2014 | 1 min read
Kerry Grens chats about ancient tooth decay, asthma, and fat cells.
The Scientist on The Pulse #1
Kerry Grens | Dec 13, 2013 | 1 min read
Kerry Grens updates the latest science news for December 13, 2013
