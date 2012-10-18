ADVERTISEMENT
  The University of Virginia

Chris Fall Picked to Lead the Department of Energy’s Office of Science
Jim Daley | May 21, 2018 | 1 min read
Fall served in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy under President Barack Obama.
Medical Charities Desert Mar-a-Lago
Catherine Offord | Aug 18, 2017 | 2 min read
Breast cancer organization Susan G. Komen is the seventh organization this week to cancel plans to use the venue for fundraising events.
Court Awards Whistleblower $820,000
Beth Marie Mole | Oct 18, 2012 | 2 min read
A jury finds that UVA wrongfully fired a researcher for reporting that his supervisor altered an NIH grant budget.  
