ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
The University of Virginia
The University of Virginia
Chris Fall Picked to Lead the Department of Energy’s Office of Science
Jim Daley
| May 21, 2018
| 1 min read
Fall served in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy under President Barack Obama.
Medical Charities Desert Mar-a-Lago
Catherine Offord
| Aug 18, 2017
| 2 min read
Breast cancer organization Susan G. Komen is the seventh organization this week to cancel plans to use the venue for fundraising events.
Court Awards Whistleblower $820,000
Beth Marie Mole
| Oct 18, 2012
| 2 min read
A jury finds that UVA wrongfully fired a researcher for reporting that his supervisor altered an NIH grant budget.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT