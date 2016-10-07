theory of mind

ADVERTISEMENT
In Deep Water With Gül Dölen
In Deep Water With Gül Dölen
ABOVE: A pair of Labroides dimidiatus cleaner fish cleaning a puffer fish
Cleaner Fish Alter Behavior if Partners Can See Them “Cheating”
Chloe Tenn | Oct 7, 2021 | 4 min read
A study of feeding behavior suggests the fish feed differently in front of their partners—a behavioral feature also found in primates.
What a Video Game Can Reveal About Monkeys’ Minds
Shawna Williams | Apr 1, 2021 | 5 min read
Researchers find that the animals can account for others’ behavior and circumstances in their strategies.
Apes Seem Capable of Inferring Others’ Thoughts
Bob Grant | Oct 7, 2016 | 2 min read
Researchers suggest that some nonhuman primates can anticipate the actions of other animals.
