ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
In Deep Water With Gül Dölen
A researcher’s existential crisis led to a scientific breakthrough.
In Deep Water With Gül Dölen
In Deep Water With Gül Dölen
A researcher’s existential crisis led to a scientific breakthrough.
A researcher’s existential crisis led to a scientific breakthrough.
Home
Subjects
theory of mind
theory of mind
Cleaner Fish Alter Behavior if Partners Can See Them “Cheating”
Chloe Tenn
| Oct 7, 2021
| 4 min read
A study of feeding behavior suggests the fish feed differently in front of their partners—a behavioral feature also found in primates.
What a Video Game Can Reveal About Monkeys’ Minds
Shawna Williams
| Apr 1, 2021
| 5 min read
Researchers find that the animals can account for others’ behavior and circumstances in their strategies.
Apes Seem Capable of Inferring Others’ Thoughts
Bob Grant
| Oct 7, 2016
| 2 min read
Researchers suggest that some nonhuman primates can anticipate the actions of other animals.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT