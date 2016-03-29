ADVERTISEMENT
theranos
Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Convicted of Fraud
Amanda Heidt
| Jan 4, 2022
| 4 min read
After a week of deliberation, a jury returned a guilty verdict on four charges related to wire fraud, each of which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
Theranos Goes Under
Sukanya Charuchandra
| Sep 5, 2018
| 1 min read
The discredited blood-testing company announced its decision to close in a company-wide email.
Theranos Leaders Indicted For Fraud
Ashley Yeager
| Jun 18, 2018
| 1 min read
Federal prosecutors filed criminal charges that allege the company’s promise to revolutionize blood testing swindled investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars and put patients in danger.
SEC Charges Theranos With Fraud
Jim Daley
| Mar 14, 2018
| 2 min read
The company raised more than $700 million based on false claims to investors, according to the complaint.
Refunds Coming to Theranos’s Arizona Customers
Bob Grant
| Apr 20, 2017
| 1 min read
The blood-testing startup settles a legal dispute with the Arizona attorney general’s office.
Walgreens Sues Theranos for $140 Million
Joshua A. Krisch
| Nov 9, 2016
| 1 min read
The drugstore giant is accusing the blood-testing company of breach of contract, although the full details of the suit have not been disclosed.
TS Picks: October 24, 2016
Tracy Vence
| Oct 24, 2016
| 1 min read
Theranos’s bad blood tests; presidential science lessons; “three-parent” babies
Theranos Restructuring with Research Focus
Tracy Vence
| Oct 6, 2016
| 1 min read
The blood-testing company is shutting down clinical labs, laying off more than 300 employees across three states.
Theranos Withdraws Zika Blood Test
Jef Akst
| Aug 31, 2016
| 2 min read
The embattled company failed to include proper safeguards, according to federal regulators.
Theranos CEO Presents New Device
Kerry Grens
| Aug 2, 2016
| 2 min read
The troubled firm’s medical conference appearance didn’t deliver the evidence many hoped for.
Theranos CEO Banned from Running Labs for Two Years
Tanya Lewis
| Jul 8, 2016
| 1 min read
Federal regulators also revoked a certificate for the company’s Newark, California lab.
Jennifer Lawrence to Star in Theranos Movie
Tanya Lewis
| Jun 13, 2016
| 2 min read
The actress will portray the troubled blood testing startup’s founder, Elizabeth Holmes.
Inaccurate Cholesterol Tests from Theranos
Jef Akst
| Mar 29, 2016
| 2 min read
The company’s finger-prick tests yield cholesterol levels notably lower than results of traditional blood draw tests from two other large companies, according to a study.
