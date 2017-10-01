ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. thylacine

When Dogs Offer Insights into Tigers
Gregory Berns | Oct 1, 2017 | 3 min read
MRI scans of dog brains open windows into the cognition of the extinct thylacine.
Contributors
Aggie Mika | Oct 1, 2017 | 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the October 2017 issue of The Scientist.
