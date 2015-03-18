ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: A Sticky Situation
The Scientist
Staff
| Jan 31, 2017
| 1 min read
When a frog’s whip-like tongue hits its prey, its saliva becomes thick and sticky in order to grip the food.
Chameleons Catch Prey with Sticky Spit
Alison F. Takemura
| Jun 22, 2016
| 1 min read
The lizard’s saliva is thick enough to drag a cricket to its alimentary demise, scientists show.
Speedy Tongues
Catherine Offord
| Jan 5, 2016
| 2 min read
Small chameleons flick their tongues faster than their larger relatives, scientists show.
Swallowing Without a Tongue
Jenny Rood
| Mar 18, 2015
| 2 min read
On land, mudskippers use mouthfuls of water like land-based amphibians use their fleshy tongues to catch and swallow prey.
