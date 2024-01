A finding pushes back the timeline on humankind’s conquest of one of Earth’s harshest environments, and may provide clues about interactions with their hominin relatives.

Humans Made Tools Atop the Tibetan Plateau More than 30,000 Years Ago

Humans Made Tools Atop the Tibetan Plateau More than 30,000 Years Ago

Humans Made Tools Atop the Tibetan Plateau More than 30,000 Years Ago

A finding pushes back the timeline on humankind’s conquest of one of Earth’s harshest environments, and may provide clues about interactions with their hominin relatives.

A finding pushes back the timeline on humankind’s conquest of one of Earth’s harshest environments, and may provide clues about interactions with their hominin relatives.