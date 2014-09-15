ADVERTISEMENT
top 10 innovations 2014
Bad Raps
Mary Beth Aberlin
| Dec 1, 2014
| 2 min read
Understanding animal diseases—for their sake and for ours
Top 10 Innovations 2014
The Scientist
Staff
| Dec 1, 2014
| 10+ min read
The list of the year’s best new products contains both perennial winners and innovative newcomers.
Honorable Innovation
Bob Grant
| Nov 30, 2014
| 1 min read
Runners up in the Top 10 Innovations of 2014 competition
2014 Top 10 Innovations: Last Chance to Submit
Bob Grant
| Sep 15, 2014
| 1 min read
The Scientist
’s annual search for the best and brightest life science innovations is drawing to a close. Submit your new product or methodology today for a chance to win!
