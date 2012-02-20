ADVERTISEMENT
Tourrette's syndrome
Tourrette's syndrome
Why Swearing and Pain Go Hand in Hand
Emma Byrne
| Jan 1, 2018
| 3 min read
Screaming obscenities when you stub your toe makes perfect biological sense.
Oliver Sacks Dies
Kerry Grens
| Aug 31, 2015
| 2 min read
The neurologist and author had written about his recent experiences being “face to face with dying.”
Teenage Tourrette's Outbreak?
Edyta Zielinska
| Feb 20, 2012
| 1 min read
School-district officials in northwestern New York State are puzzled by a spate of high school students reporting symptoms of the neuropsychiatric disorder.
