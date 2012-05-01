ADVERTISEMENT
Four-legged Snake Fossil Found
Bob Grant | Jul 27, 2015 | 2 min read
Researchers discover an unprecedented paleontological relic that may just rewrite the book on snake evolution.
Walking with Whales
J.G.M. “Hans” Thewissen | Nov 1, 2014 | 3 min read
The history of cetaceans can serve as a model for both evolutionary dynamics and interdisciplinary collaboration.
Contributors
The Scientist Staff | May 1, 2012 | 2 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the April 2012 issue of The Scientist.
Designing Transition-State Inhibitors
Vern L. Schramm | May 1, 2012 | 1 min read
A transition-state mimic has the power to bind an enzyme at its tipping point as strongly as any available inhibitor and more strongly than most, preventing enzymatic activity. 
Freezing Time
Vern L. Schramm | May 1, 2012 | 10+ min read
Targeting the briefest moment in chemistry may lead to an exceptionally strong new class of drugs.
