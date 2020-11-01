ADVERTISEMENT
How Mange Remade an Ecosystem
A study traces the effects of a mite outbreak from the earth to the heavens.
A study traces the effects of a mite outbreak from the earth to the heavens.
trophic cascades
Pandemic Lockdown Eases Mountain Lions’ Fear of Urban Areas
Jef Akst
| Jul 2, 2021
| 4 min read
Six GPS-tracked wild cats wandered closer to Santa Cruz, California, and surrounding towns as human activity died down under shelter-in-place orders last March.
Slideshow: How Ecologists Study the World’s Apex Predators
Katarina Zimmer
| Nov 1, 2020
| 4 min read
A global decline of large carnivores has motivated scientists to understand the animals’ ecological roles, and consider whether reintroducing them can help restore ecosystems.
Infographic: How Large Carnivores Sculpt Ecosystems
Katarina Zimmer
| Nov 1, 2020
| 4 min read
The release of gray wolves in Yellowstone decades ago still stands as one of the few examples of a predator reintroduction, and the lessons learned continue to be debated. New projects aim to do it again.
