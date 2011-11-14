ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
tsunami
tsunami
Coastal Critters Make Epic Voyages After 2011 Tsunami
Ashley Yeager
| Sep 28, 2017
| 3 min read
Marine species survived rafting thousands of kilometers on debris swept into the water by the giant wave, scientists say.
Japan’s Nuclear Reboot Stalled
Bob Grant
| Feb 7, 2013
| 2 min read
Regulators are warning that the Asian country’s nuclear power infrastructure may still be vulnerable to earthquakes.
The Science of Stowaways
Hayley Dunning
| Oct 1, 2012
| 4 min read
A dock dislodged by 2011's Japanese tsunami washes ashore in Oregon, posing an invasive species threat, but also serving as an unprecedented natural experiment in open-ocean dispersal.
Radiation Maps for Japan
Ruth Williams
| Nov 14, 2011
| 3 min read
Researchers map the fallout from Fukushima.
