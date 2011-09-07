ADVERTISEMENT
  Turkish Academy of the Sciences

Turkish Academy of the Sciences

Turkish Scientists Resign in Protest
Jef Akst | Nov 9, 2011 | 2 min read
As the Turkish government threatens the autonomy of a research institution, its scientists threaten to leave.
Turkish Scientists Protest Gov’t Takeover
Rachel Nuwer | Sep 7, 2011 | 2 min read
The Turkish Academy of Sciences fears it will lose its autonomy under new government management.
