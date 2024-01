The outbreak of the Sudan strain of ebolavirus, which includes eight other suspected cases, is the first to hit Uganda in more than a decade.

Uganda Declares Ebola Outbreak After Fatality

Uganda Declares Ebola Outbreak After Fatality

The outbreak of the Sudan strain of ebolavirus, which includes eight other suspected cases, is the first to hit Uganda in more than a decade.

The outbreak of the Sudan strain of ebolavirus, which includes eight other suspected cases, is the first to hit Uganda in more than a decade.