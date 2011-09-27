ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. UNESCO

UNESCO

U.S. Withdraws from UNESCO
Catherine Offord | Oct 12, 2017 | 2 min read
The decision to leave the United Nations’ educational, scientific, and cultural agency was spurred by what American officials say is the organization’s anti-Israel bias and lack of commitment to reform.
The Year of Crystallography
Kerry Grens | Feb 11, 2014 | 2 min read
UNESCO highlights accomplishments in crystallography in a year-long celebration in 2014.  
Controversial Prize Pushes Forward
Cristina Luiggi | Sep 27, 2011 | 1 min read
UNESCO will reconsider awarding a life sciences prize funded by an African dictator WHO has been accused of corruption and human rights violations.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT