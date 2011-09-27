ADVERTISEMENT
UNESCO
UNESCO
U.S. Withdraws from UNESCO
Catherine Offord
| Oct 12, 2017
| 2 min read
The decision to leave the United Nations’ educational, scientific, and cultural agency was spurred by what American officials say is the organization’s anti-Israel bias and lack of commitment to reform.
The Year of Crystallography
Kerry Grens
| Feb 11, 2014
| 2 min read
UNESCO highlights accomplishments in crystallography in a year-long celebration in 2014.
Controversial Prize Pushes Forward
Cristina Luiggi
| Sep 27, 2011
| 1 min read
UNESCO will reconsider awarding a life sciences prize funded by an African dictator WHO has been accused of corruption and human rights violations.
