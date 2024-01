Members of newly certified workers’ organizations at campuses across the US speak about how they achieved official recognition and what they’re planning for the years ahead.

Unionization Efforts Pick Up Across US Universities

Unionization Efforts Pick Up Across US Universities

Unionization Efforts Pick Up Across US Universities

Members of newly certified workers’ organizations at campuses across the US speak about how they achieved official recognition and what they’re planning for the years ahead.

Members of newly certified workers’ organizations at campuses across the US speak about how they achieved official recognition and what they’re planning for the years ahead.