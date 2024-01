Geneticist Terry Magnuson steps down as vice-chancellor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill after he copied text from multiple sources he found online into a grant application.

UNC Research Chief Admits to Plagiarism, Resigns

Geneticist Terry Magnuson steps down as vice-chancellor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill after he copied text from multiple sources he found online into a grant application.