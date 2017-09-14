ADVERTISEMENT
Bacteriophage Biologist Dies
Aggie Mika
| Sep 14, 2017
| 2 min read
Roger Hendrix, a microbiologist at the University of Pittsburgh, contributed key insights on bacteriophage structure and evolution.
