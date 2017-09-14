ADVERTISEMENT
Stone sign that reads "University of Pittsburgh Founded 1787"
University of Pittsburgh Faculty Unionize
The faculty voted 1511 to 612 to affiliate with United Steelworkers.
University of Pittsburgh Faculty Unionize
University of Pittsburgh Faculty Unionize

The faculty voted 1511 to 612 to affiliate with United Steelworkers.

The faculty voted 1511 to 612 to affiliate with United Steelworkers.

University of Pittsburgh

an illustration of the earth with lines illustrating its geomagnetic fields
Paper Proposing COVID-19, Magnetism Link to Be Retracted
Shawna Williams | Nov 4, 2020 | 4 min read
The study, published in a peer-reviewed journal, has attracted widespread derision from researchers.
bing liu university of pittsburgh school of medicine
Computational Biologist Bing Liu Dies in Suspected Murder
Kerry Grens | May 7, 2020 | 1 min read
The University of Pittsburgh scientist, who was studying SARS-CoV-2, was shot to death in his home.
Bacteriophage Biologist Dies
Aggie Mika | Sep 14, 2017 | 2 min read
Roger Hendrix, a microbiologist at the University of Pittsburgh, contributed key insights on bacteriophage structure and evolution.  
