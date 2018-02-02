urinary tract

ADVERTISEMENT
Bacteriophages Plentiful in Women’s Bladders
Abby Olena, PhD | Feb 2, 2018 | 3 min read
In one of the first looks at the urinary virome, researchers find hundreds of viruses, most of which have never been sequenced before. 
