The legislation, which now heads to the House, aims to ensure the country can compete with China technologically by supporting research and development over the next five years.

US Senate Passes Bill for Nearly $250 Billion in Science Funding

US Senate Passes Bill for Nearly $250 Billion in Science Funding

US Senate Passes Bill for Nearly $250 Billion in Science Funding

The legislation, which now heads to the House, aims to ensure the country can compete with China technologically by supporting research and development over the next five years.

The legislation, which now heads to the House, aims to ensure the country can compete with China technologically by supporting research and development over the next five years.