ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
USFWS
USFWS
Captive Chimps Endangered, Too
Jef Akst
| Jun 15, 2015
| 1 min read
The US Fish and Wildlife Service moves captive chimpanzees under the umbrella of federal protection that covers their wild counterparts.
US Chimps May Get Endangered Status
Chris Palmer
| Jun 13, 2013
| 2 min read
A proposal to grant captive chimpanzees the same endangered species status as wild chimps could hamper medical research.
The Critical Habitat Crisis
Bob Grant
| Jul 9, 2012
| 2 min read
According to a new report, the US Fish and Wildlife Service ignored science advisors and shrunk protected habitats for endangered species from 2002 to 2007.
Bat Deaths Hit 6 Million
Hannah Waters
| Jan 19, 2012
| 1 min read
The deadly white-nose fungus has killed some 6 million bats in the 5 years since its discovery—and it doesn’t show sign of stopping.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT