Captive Chimps Endangered, Too
Jef Akst | Jun 15, 2015 | 1 min read
The US Fish and Wildlife Service moves captive chimpanzees under the umbrella of federal protection that covers their wild counterparts.
US Chimps May Get Endangered Status
Chris Palmer | Jun 13, 2013 | 2 min read
A proposal to grant captive chimpanzees the same endangered species status as wild chimps could hamper medical research.
The Critical Habitat Crisis
Bob Grant | Jul 9, 2012 | 2 min read
According to a new report, the US Fish and Wildlife Service ignored science advisors and shrunk protected habitats for endangered species from 2002 to 2007.
Bat Deaths Hit 6 Million
Hannah Waters | Jan 19, 2012 | 1 min read
The deadly white-nose fungus has killed some 6 million bats in the 5 years since its discovery—and it doesn’t show sign of stopping.
