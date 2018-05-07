ADVERTISEMENT
  3. ut southwestern

Donald Seldin, “Intellectual Father” of UT Southwestern, Dies
Jim Daley | May 8, 2018 | 2 min read
The physician-scientist recruited future Nobel Prize winners to build the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas into a first-rate institution. 
Cell Biologist Andreas Doncic Dies
Kerry Grens | May 7, 2018 | 2 min read
The young UT Southwestern professor studied cell fate in yeast and was about to publish the first results from his lab.
