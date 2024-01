Only after the accusations appeared on Twitter did Vanderbilt suspend neuroscientist David Sweatt.

Vanderbilt Professor on Leave After Sexual Assault Allegations

Vanderbilt Professor on Leave After Sexual Assault Allegations

Vanderbilt Professor on Leave After Sexual Assault Allegations

Only after the accusations appeared on Twitter did Vanderbilt suspend neuroscientist David Sweatt.

Only after the accusations appeared on Twitter did Vanderbilt suspend neuroscientist David Sweatt.