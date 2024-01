In this webinar, Chris Ashdown will discuss how low-intensity vibration affects T cells and how this mechanical stimulation could improve CAR T cell therapy.

Good Vibrations: Advancing Cell Therapies

In this webinar, Chris Ashdown will discuss how low-intensity vibration affects T cells and how this mechanical stimulation could improve CAR T cell therapy.