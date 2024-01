Abbott’s ID NOW test missed the most positive samples among five products given the green light by the FDA to use during the pandemic.

False Negatives in Quick COVID-19 Test Near 15 Percent: Study

False Negatives in Quick COVID-19 Test Near 15 Percent: Study

Abbott’s ID NOW test missed the most positive samples among five products given the green light by the FDA to use during the pandemic.

Abbott’s ID NOW test missed the most positive samples among five products given the green light by the FDA to use during the pandemic.