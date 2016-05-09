ADVERTISEMENT
No deaths had previously been associated with the muscle-wasting treatment Zolgensma.
No deaths had previously been associated with the muscle-wasting treatment Zolgensma.
wasting disease
wasting disease
Deadly Wasting Syndrome Genetically Altered Sea Stars: Study
Sukanya Charuchandra
| Jun 19, 2018
| 1 min read
The surviving animals may have evolved genes that provided an advantage in fighting the disease.
Sea Star Comeback?
Jef Akst
| May 9, 2016
| 1 min read
Hordes of baby sea stars on the Pacific coast survived the summer and winter of 2015—promising news about populations that have been devastated by a wasting disease.
