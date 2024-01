A single gene called BMP11 regulates not only the size and proportions of a water strider’s massively long third legs, but also how it uses the limbs in fights.

A Multipurpose Gene Facilitates the Evolution of an Animal Weapon

A Multipurpose Gene Facilitates the Evolution of an Animal Weapon

A Multipurpose Gene Facilitates the Evolution of an Animal Weapon

A single gene called BMP11 regulates not only the size and proportions of a water strider’s massively long third legs, but also how it uses the limbs in fights.

A single gene called BMP11 regulates not only the size and proportions of a water strider’s massively long third legs, but also how it uses the limbs in fights.