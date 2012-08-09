ADVERTISEMENT
  3. water treatment

Legionnaires’ Outbreak in Flint Linked to Low Chlorine Levels in Water
Ashley Yeager | Feb 6, 2018 | 2 min read
New evidence supports the idea that a drop in concentrations of the disinfectant during the town’s water crisis caused several deaths and severe illness.
UV Light Doesn’t Fully Purify
Jef Akst | Jan 28, 2015 | 2 min read
Using ultraviolet light to disinfect drinking water may simply drive bacteria to dormancy, rather than kill them.
Toledo Water Back On After Toxic Scare
Bob Grant | Aug 5, 2014 | 1 min read
Citizens of Ohio’s fourth-largest city can drink from the tap again, but the root causes of the Lake Erie algal blooms that shut off the flow for two days remain.
Resistant Wastewater
Abby Olena, PhD | Dec 18, 2013 | 2 min read
Researchers find an antibiotic resistance gene in wastewater treatment plants in northern China.
$32K to Swim in Polluted River
Jef Akst | Feb 19, 2013 | 1 min read
A Chinese businessman offers a government official a large monetary reward to take a dip in a river that runs through the town of Ruian.
Drinking Better Bacteria
Edyta Zielinska | Aug 9, 2012 | 1 min read
Researchers analyzing the bacteria in municipal drinking water find simple measures can increase beneficial bacteria while reducing pathogenic strains.
