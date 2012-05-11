web-based tool

ADVERTISEMENT
Q&A: A 10,000-Genome Milestone for Shared Pediatric Cancer Data  
Carolyn Wilke | Apr 1, 2019 | 3 min read
Computational biologist Jinghui Zhang of St. Jude realized scientists could work more efficiently with tools and genomic data shared on the cloud.
Life Sciences Search Engine
Alison F. Takemura | Jul 22, 2016 | 1 min read
A startup aims to make doing research easier by mining publications for research products, protocols, and potential collaborators.
Lab 2.0
Hayley Dunning | Dec 1, 2012 | 8 min read
Apps and software for improving lab productivity
Online Map of Life
Sabrina Richards | May 11, 2012 | 1 min read
An interactive web tool that allows users to visualize world-wide species distributions is now available on the Web.
