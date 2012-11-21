ADVERTISEMENT
Arctic Swelters Under 38 °C Heat Wave
The possibly record-breaking temps follow the warmest winter on record in the region.
Antarctic Peninsula Temps Break Records
Lisa Winter | Feb 14, 2020 | 2 min read
The highest reading, taken from Seymour Island, has yet to be confirmed by the World Meteorological Organization.
Record High for Greenhouse Gases
Beth Marie Mole | Nov 21, 2012 | 2 min read
The World Meteorological Organization finds that the atmospheric gases behind climate change reached a new record high in 2011.
