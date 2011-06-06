ADVERTISEMENT
Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

Life-Finding Expeditions
Jef Akst | Dec 18, 2014 | 2 min read
Researchers analyzing samples from the deepest-ever marine drilling expedition identify living microbes, while a team exploring the Arctic finds life thriving below the ice.
A Briny Paradise
Jef Akst | Oct 1, 2013 | 4 min read
Hypersaline, anoxic basins on the Mediterranean seafloor harbor pockets of unique and diverse life.
James Cameron Donates Submersible
Kate Yandell | Mar 28, 2013 | 2 min read
The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution will keep the vessel that took the movie director to the deepest part of the ocean last year.
Mapping Coral Reefs
Jef Akst | Sep 27, 2012 | 1 min read
Google Maps is adding panoramic images of coral reefs to its Street View option, allowing web surfers to better navigate the oceans.
Life on the Ocean Floor, 1977
Cristina Luiggi | Sep 1, 2012 | 2 min read
The discovery of deep-sea hydrothermal vents along the Galápagos Rift revealed a biological Garden of Eden.
Bottom Dwellers
Cristina Luiggi | Sep 1, 2012 | 1 min read
See some of the images brought up from early trips to the Galápagos Rift, where an ecosystem thrives around hydrothermal vents.
All aboard the Fukushima cruise
Cristina Luiggi | Jun 6, 2011 | 1 min read
Scientists take to the seas to study the effects of Fukushima radiation on local marine life.
