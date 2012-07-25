ADVERTISEMENT
X Prize
Incentivizing Breakthroughs
Grant Campany
| Dec 1, 2014
| 4 min read
With scientific funding on shaky ground, big-dollar competitions offer a new way for life-science innovators to bring their ideas to fruition.
Centenarian Sequencing Contest Begins
Edyta Zielinska
| Jul 25, 2012
| 1 min read
The first company to attempt to cheaply sequence the genomes of 100 people aged over 100 announced its intention to compete for the 2013 X prize.
