Incentivizing Breakthroughs
Grant Campany | Dec 1, 2014 | 4 min read
With scientific funding on shaky ground, big-dollar competitions offer a new way for life-science innovators to bring their ideas to fruition.
Centenarian Sequencing Contest Begins
Edyta Zielinska | Jul 25, 2012 | 1 min read
The first company to attempt to cheaply sequence the genomes of 100 people aged over 100 announced its intention to compete for the 2013 X prize.
