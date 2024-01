Experts fear the fungal pathogen will spread to other African countries, threatening wheat production.

Wheat Blast Arrives in Zambia, First Time in Africa

Wheat Blast Arrives in Zambia, First Time in Africa

Wheat Blast Arrives in Zambia, First Time in Africa

Experts fear the fungal pathogen will spread to other African countries, threatening wheat production.

Experts fear the fungal pathogen will spread to other African countries, threatening wheat production.