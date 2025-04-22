The Future of CRISPR

LIVE Symposium
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
1:00 - 4:00 PM ET (10:00 AM-1:00 PM PT)
CRISPR-based technologies have taken the world by storm thanks to the technique’s ability to edit nucleic acids. Today, researchers are not only working to understand how to better harness the CRISPR-Cas mechanism for more powerful gene editing, but also how to leverage these technologies for biotechnological and disease research applications.
In this virtual symposium brought to you by The Scientist, an expert panel will explore the latest research concerning CRISPR and its applications. They will discuss the underlying interactions underpinning CRISPR-Cas biology, how to manipulate and engineer CRISPR-Cas systems for improved gene editing, and how to leverage CRISPR-Cas for disease research and biotechnology development.
Symposium program
1:00 PM – Opening Remarks
1:10 PM- Improving Gene Editing Precision and Versatility Via Engineering
Benjamin Kleinstiver, PhD
1:45 PM – Pulling the Plug on Bacteriophage Infection: The Pore Behavior of Membrane Proteins that Reside Within RNA-Targeting CRISPR-Cas and other Antiphage Defense Systems
Mitchell O’Connell, PhD
2:20 PM – Idea to IND: Powering Tomorrow’s Therapies with CRISPR for Clinical Impact
Daksha Patel, PhD
2:45 PM - Harnessing CRISPR-Cas for Functional Genomics in Biotechnology Relevant Microbes
Carrie Eckert, PhD
3:20 PM- TBD
Erik Sontheimer, PhD
Benjamin Kleinstiver, PhD
Mitchell O’Connell, PhD
Daksha Patel, PhD
Carrie Eckert, PhD
Erik Sontheimer, PhD
Gold Sponsor
Silver Sponsor