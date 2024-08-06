This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET
Scientists use 3D culture and organoid models to address a wide range of research questions related to normal development and disease states. Accurately modeling diseases in vitro is fundamental to drug discovery and development. In this webinar brought to you by Molecular Devices, Elizabeth Proctor will explore advanced cell culture approaches that help scientists streamline workflows, overcome the complexities of 3D biology, and promote drug discovery and precision medicine.
Topics to be covered
- How human-derived cerebral organoid models of Alzheimer’s disease enable discovery and therapeutic screening
- How studies of brain organoid microglia inform synaptic health, disease states, and drug target discovery
- The promise of iPSC-derived brain organoids for precision medicine testing of therapeutics against a patient’s own cells
Elizabeth A. Proctor, PhD