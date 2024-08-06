This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Wednesday, September 11, 2024

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Scientists use 3D culture and organoid models to address a wide range of research questions related to normal development and disease states. Accurately modeling diseases in vitro is fundamental to drug discovery and development. In this webinar brought to you by Molecular Devices, Elizabeth Proctor will explore advanced cell culture approaches that help scientists streamline workflows, overcome the complexities of 3D biology, and promote drug discovery and precision medicine.

Topics to be covered

How human-derived cerebral organoid models of Alzheimer’s disease enable discovery and therapeutic screening

How studies of brain organoid microglia inform synaptic health, disease states, and drug target discovery

The promise of iPSC-derived brain organoids for precision medicine testing of therapeutics against a patient’s own cells



Elizabeth A. Proctor, PhD

Associate Professor of Neurosurgery, Pharmacology, Biomedical Engineering, and Engineering Science & Mechanics

Associate Director, Cross-Disciplinary Neural Engineering Training Program

Pennsylvania State University

