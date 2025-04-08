the-scientist Logo
Explore the tools available for studying histone modification.
eBook

Tools for Studying Histone Modification

Discover how to examine and alter histone modification mechanisms to explore the role of epigenetics in health and disease.

Histone modification is an epigenetic mechanism that regulates gene expression by altering chromatin structure and DNA accessibility for transcription. Histone modification is regulated by various proteins, including “writers” that add modifications, “erasers” that remove them, and “readers” that recognize modified histone residues and recruit effectors and co-regulators. Abnormal histone modification regulation is a factor in several diseases, and scientists have developed numerous chemical tools to study histone modifying proteins.

Download this guide to learn more about histone modification and how to modulate it for experimental applications.

