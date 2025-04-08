Tools for Studying Histone Modification

Histone modification is an epigenetic mechanism that regulates gene expression by altering chromatin structure and DNA accessibility for transcription. Histone modification is regulated by various proteins, including “writers” that add modifications, “erasers” that remove them, and “readers” that recognize modified histone residues and recruit effectors and co-regulators. Abnormal histone modification regulation is a factor in several diseases, and scientists have developed numerous chemical tools to study histone modifying proteins.

