Do you want to improve your science communication skills and make your ideas publicly accessible? Do you love science and have a way with words?

The Scientist would love to read your story!

Enter the contest for these opportunities:

Receive editorial feedback on your story from The Scientist’s editors

Develop your science communication skills

Learn how to express yourself clearly and persuasively

Publish your story on The Scientist’s digital platforms

Receive wide exposure

Compete to win the $500 USD first prize

Compete to win one of two $250 USD runner-up prizes

Winners will be chosen by our judging panel, which is composed of professional science communicators with PhD degrees in the life sciences.

The Basics:

Write a 500–600-word journalism-style article on a recently published scientific discovery in the life sciences

The deadline for submission is February 29th, 2024

Overview:

Open to senior scientists, graduate students, research associates, and lab managers interested in science communication

Write a 500–600-word journalism-style article on a recently published scientific discovery in the life sciences. Articles longer than 600 words will not be read.

Include quotes from one of the study authors and an outside unbiased expert who can place the study in context.

All submissions must be the original, unpublished work of the entrant.

Entrants consent to publishing their article on The Scientist’s digital platform if selected.

Submit your story to submissions@the-scientist.com as a Microsoft Word document.

Include your contact information, position, and affiliation in the body of the email.

Include a 30-word bio including your education and other details that position you as an expert on your topic.

Include a headshot with at least 300 dpi resolution.

The deadline for submission is February 29th, 2024.

Examples: https://www.the-scientist.com/news/you-are-when-you-eat-71487

Click here for the complete guidelines.­

