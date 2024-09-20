This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Friday, November 15th, 2024

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Cell-based treatments such as CAR T cell therapy have potent anticancer effects. However, researchers developing these therapies have several hurdles to overcome, including therapy resistance, side effects, and reduced efficacy in solid tumors.

In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, researchers will discuss their efforts to uncover mechanistic challenges and molecular insights that improve cell therapy discovery and development.

Topics to be covered

CAR T cell therapy challenges in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), including the complexity of target antigen selection

Novel CAR T cell therapy approaches

Ex vivo and in vivo CRISPR editing to reprogram T cells

Using CRISPR to discover new gene circuits, add synthetic receptors and transcriptional programs, and manufacture next-generation CAR T cells



Paulina Velasquez, MD

Associate Member

Department of Bone Marrow Transplantation and Cellular Therapy

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital





Justin Eyquem, PhD

Assistant Professor

UCSF-Gladstone Institute for Genomic Immunology

Department of Medicine, Hematology & Oncology

University of California, San Francisco

