Friday, November 15th, 2024
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM ET
Cell-based treatments such as CAR T cell therapy have potent anticancer effects. However, researchers developing these therapies have several hurdles to overcome, including therapy resistance, side effects, and reduced efficacy in solid tumors.
researchers will discuss their efforts to uncover mechanistic challenges and molecular insights that improve cell therapy discovery and development.
- CAR T cell therapy challenges in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), including the complexity of target antigen selection
- Novel CAR T cell therapy approaches
- Ex vivo and in vivo CRISPR editing to reprogram T cells
- Using CRISPR to discover new gene circuits, add synthetic receptors and transcriptional programs, and manufacture next-generation CAR T cells
Paulina Velasquez, MD
Justin Eyquem, PhD