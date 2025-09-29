Explainer

What Causes the Pins and Needles Sensation?

Lost and then recovered blood supply when limbs get compressed causes nerves to go haywire.

Written byShelby Bradford, PhD
| 3 min read
3D illustration of a foot covered in pins with round red balls on the end. This depicts the sensation of pins and needles that is created when a limb is cut off from oxygen and then the nerves overreact.

Nerves overreact after being cut off from their blood supply, causing tingling sensations.

Image credit:©iStock.com, Nathan Devery
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
3:00
Share

After an intense typing session or lengthy binge-watching marathon on the couch, people often lose feeling in one of their limbs. At first, the appendage is numb to the touch. Then, as a person shifts their position, releasing the limb from a cramped angle, they experience tingling, often known as the “pins and needles” sensation or paresthesia.

“Ultimately, at its root, it is the firing of neurons in the peripheral nervous system when they otherwise shouldn't be,” said Andrew Shepherd, a neuroimmunologist at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. While pins and needles after a prolonged period of being bunched up in one spot is a temporary experience, Shepherd studies how the immune system interacts with the nervous system in chronic cases of neuropathy, which can include this sensation.

Why Does Your Leg Sometimes Fall Asleep?

Photograph of Andrew Shepherd, a neuroimmunologist at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Shepherd is wearing a white collared shirt with a dark red tie under a black suit jacket.

Andrew Shepherd studies how the immune system interacts with the nervous system to cause chronic pain.

Andrew Shepherd

For transient pins and needles sensations, Shepherd explained that the main culprits for the prickling feeling are large-diameter axons that respond to light, non-painful pressure. These nerves are surrounded by thick layers of myelin, allowing them to send messages rapidly. “It really comes down to compression of that nerve,” Shepherd said.

Continue reading below...
Evaluating Neurotoxicity Risks with Microelectrode Arrays
Webinar
Evaluating Neurotoxicity Risks with Microelectrode Arrays
In this webinar, Ikuro Suzuki will discuss human neuronal network analysis for high-accuracy neurotoxicity risk prediction and mechanistic insights.
Read More

Even when nerves are not firing, they rely on a steady supply of fresh blood to maintain homeostasis. When a person compresses their limb, they cut off the cells’ access to oxygen and glucose.1-3 This leads to a drop in ATP production and availability, which is needed to pump sodium ions out of the cell to maintain the voltage across the membrane. In response, the cell stops firing; this, Shepherd said, is where the dead limb sensation comes from.

When a person shifts and releases their limb, oxygen and glucose rush back into the area, and calcium ions flood into the cell as sodium begins to be pumped out. However, because of the increased positive charge in the cell, it becomes more excitable, making it more likely to fire.4 “That is what actually drives this abnormal activity,” Shepherd explained.

Paresthesia in Neuropathy

As a result of this hyperexcitability, the nerves begin firing in the absence of stimuli, and people experience this as a pins and needles sensation. In a healthy neuron, the cell self-regulates, closing the channels and lowering its excitability threshold. This halts the production of signals and, in turn, the tingling sensations a person feels.

If a nerve is damaged, though, then this mechanism may not function correctly. Shepherd said that dysfunctional mitochondria are involved in many neuropathies.5-8 While this can have many effects on the cells, it can decrease the availability of ATP needed to pump ions into and out of the cell. As a result, the nerve can become more excitable, increasing the likelihood of it firing. However, unlike in the transient example, this improper firing continues for prolonged periods of time in chronic conditions.

  1. Weddell G, Sinclair DC. “Pins and needles”: Observations on some of the sensations aroused in a limb by the application of pressure. J Neurol Neurosurg Psychiatry. 1947;10:26-46.
  2. Vereschagin KS, et al. Transient paresthesia in stair-climbers' feet. Phys Sportsmed. 1993;21(2):63-69.
  3. Fox JL, Kenmore PI. The effect of ischemia on nerve conduction. Exp Neurol. 1967;17(4):403-419.
  4. Mogyoros I, et al. Mechanisms of paresthesias arising from healthy axons. Muscle Nerve. 2000;23(3):310-320.
  5. Eid SA, et al. New perspectives in diabetic neuropathy. Neuron. 2023;111(17):2623-2641.
  6. Persson AK, et al. Sodium channels, mitochondria, and axonal degeneration in peripheral neuropathy. Trends Mol Med. 2016;22(5):377-390.
  7. Chen Y, et al. Dysregulation of mitochondria, apoptosis and mitophagy in Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy with MT-ND1 3635G>A mutation. Gene. 2024;930:148853.
  8. Bernard-Marissal N, et al. Altered interplay between endoplasmic reticulum and mitochondria in Charcot–Marie–Tooth type 2A neuropathy. Proc Natl Acad Sci USA. 2019;116(6):2328-2337.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Shelby Bradford, PhD

    Shelby Bradford, PhD

    Shelby is an Assistant Editor at The Scientist. She earned her PhD in immunology and microbial pathogenesis from West Virginia University, where she studied neonatal responses to vaccination. She completed an AAAS Mass Media Fellowship at StateImpact Pennsylvania, and her writing has also appeared in Massive Science. Shelby participated in the 2023 flagship ComSciCon and volunteered with science outreach programs and Carnegie Science Center during graduate school. 

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Cover with an illustration depicting how environmental changes affect the immune system. On the left, cold temperatures slow the immune system down, and cells are less active. On the right, warm weather promotes immune system activity.
September 2025, Issue 1

Why Does the Immune System Struggle When the Weather Changes?

Seasonal shifts straining the body’s temperature control may open the door to extra sniffles.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

A floating 3D rendered mycoplasma bacterium

Harnessing PCR Testing for Safe and Effective Cell Therapies

sartorius logo
Modeling Immunovirology Mechanisms in Living Systems

Modeling Immunovirology Mechanisms in Living Systems

Bio X Cell logo
Revolutionizing Pipette Calibration and Compliance

Revolutionizing Pipette Calibration and Compliance

sartorius logo
Currents of Cancer: Insights from Circulating Proteins

Currents of Pan-Cancer: Insights from 1,000 Circulating Proteins

Nomic Bio

Products

Product News

Cytosurge Logo

Cytosurge and Lexogen Announce First End-to-End Commercial Live-Cell Sequencing Workflow

Yokogawa Logo

Yokogawa and Repligen Partner to Enhance Process Analytical Technology - Automated bioprocess control with integration of OpreX Bio Pilot and MAVERICK

Fujifilm Logo

Fujifilm Biosciences Introduces BalanCD HEK293 Perfusion A Medium to Enable Gene Therapy Production

Parse Logo

Helmholtz Munich and Parse Biosciences GiigaLab Generate World's Largest Human Lung Tissue Perturbation Atlas