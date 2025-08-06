Striated bars illustrating a whole-genome sequencing map
Infographic

Whole-Genome Sequencing Levels Up Library Prep

A new PCR-free library preparation kit helps scientists overcome the challenges of modern WGS workflows.

Whole-genome sequencing (WGS) has emerged as a widely applied tool in germline analyses, such as hereditary disease diagnostics and pharmacogenomics. As WGS increasingly transitions from research to routine clinical use, workflow optimization for precision, scalability, and efficiency is essential.

Download this poster to learn how a PCR-free library prep kit enables a streamlined, scalable, and cost-effective solution for researchers seeking high-quality sequencing data in translational studies and clinical applications such as germline or somatic testing. 

