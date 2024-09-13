This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Tuesday, October 22, 2024

11:00 AM- 12:00 PM ET

Western blotting is a foundational technique for detecting specific proteins in a complex sample. Although blotting protocols are straightforward, many critical decision points can influence the success or failure of an experiment.

In this Technique Talk brought to you by MilliporeSigma, Kelly Wolfe will review the western blot workflow and discuss common challenges and troubleshooting techniques at each step.

Topics to be covered

Western blotting tips, tricks, and troubleshooting, from choosing the right gel to optimizing transfer conditions and reducing background signal

Understanding and avoiding common pitfalls to obtain more reliable and reproducible results

Tools designed to streamline western blot workflows



Kelly Wolfe, PhD

Application Development Scientist

MilliporeSigma