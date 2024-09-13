This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
11:00 AM- 12:00 PM ET
Western blotting is a foundational technique for detecting specific proteins in a complex sample. Although blotting protocols are straightforward, many critical decision points can influence the success or failure of an experiment.
In this Technique Talk brought to you by MilliporeSigma, Kelly Wolfe will review the western blot workflow and discuss common challenges and troubleshooting techniques at each step.
Topics to be covered
- Western blotting tips, tricks, and troubleshooting, from choosing the right gel to optimizing transfer conditions and reducing background signal
- Understanding and avoiding common pitfalls to obtain more reliable and reproducible results
- Tools designed to streamline western blot workflows
Kelly Wolfe, PhD