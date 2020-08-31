the-scientist Logo
Subscribe

The Scientist
| 1 min read
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
1:00
Share

FREE Webinar

Wednesday, September 23, 2020
10:00 - 11:30 AM, Eastern Standard Time

Register Now

Scientists are using advanced DNA sequencing technologies to uncover the secrets of our world. By performing high throughput sequencing on environmental DNA (eDNA) isolated from the soil, ice, and water, researchers can track ancient and modern plants, animals, and microbes in precise locations. In this webinar, Eske Willerslev and Simon Creer will share what they have learned from eDNA sequencing, including insights into the ancient world and current global biodiversity.

Topics to be covered

Register Now

Meet the Speakers:

Eske Willerslev, PhD
Lundbeck Foundation Professor
University of Copenhagen
Prince Philip Chair in Ecology and Evolution
University of Cambridge

Simon Creer, PhD
Professor of Molecular Ecology
School of Natural Sciences
Bangor University

Interested in reading more?

Become a Member of

The Scientist Logo
Receive full access to more than 35 years of archives, as well as TS Digest, digital editions of The Scientist, feature stories, and much more!
Join for free today
Already a member? Login Here
Share

Related Research Resources

Discover the history, mechanics, and potential of PCR.

Become a PCR Pro

eBook

Integra Logo
Understanding Disease Through Biomarkers

Understanding Disease Through Biomarkers

Webinar

Stirling Ultracold

Meet the Upright ULT Built for Faster Recovery - Stirling VAULT100™

Product

Stirling Ultracold logo
Chemidoc

ChemiDoc Go Imaging System ​

Product

Bio-Rad
A greyscale image of cells dividing.
March 2025, Issue 1

How Do Embryos Know How Fast to Develop

In mammals, intracellular clocks begin to tick within days of fertilization.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Discover the history, mechanics, and potential of PCR.

Become a PCR Pro

Integra Logo
Explore polypharmacology’s beneficial role in target-based drug discovery

Embracing Polypharmacology for Multipurpose Drug Targeting

Fortis Life Sciences
3D rendered cross section of influenza viruses, showing surface proteins on the outside and single stranded RNA inside the virus

Genetic Insights Break Infectious Pathogen Barriers

Thermo Fisher Logo
A photo of sample storage boxes in an ultra-low temperature freezer.

Navigating Cold Storage Solutions

PHCbi logo&nbsp;

Products

Product News

BIOVECTRA

BIOVECTRA is Honored with 2025 CDMO Leadership Award for Biologics

Sino Logo

Gilead’s Capsid Revolution Meets Our Capsid Solutions: Sino Biological – Engineering the Tools to Outsmart HIV

Stirling Ultracold

Meet the Upright ULT Built for Faster Recovery - Stirling VAULT100™

Stirling Ultracold logo
Chemidoc

ChemiDoc Go Imaging System ​

Bio-Rad
We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.
Please read our Cookie Policy to learn how we use cookies to provide you with a better experience.