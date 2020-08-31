FREE Webinar
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
10:00 - 11:30 AM, Eastern Standard Time
Scientists are using advanced DNA sequencing technologies to uncover the secrets of our world. By performing high throughput sequencing on environmental DNA (eDNA) isolated from the soil, ice, and water, researchers can track ancient and modern plants, animals, and microbes in precise locations. In this webinar, Eske Willerslev and Simon Creer will share what they have learned from eDNA sequencing, including insights into the ancient world and current global biodiversity.
Topics to be covered
Meet the Speakers:
Eske Willerslev, PhD
Lundbeck Foundation Professor
University of Copenhagen
Prince Philip Chair in Ecology and Evolution
University of Cambridge
Simon Creer, PhD
Professor of Molecular Ecology
School of Natural Sciences
Bangor University