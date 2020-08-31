FREE Webinar

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

10:00 - 11:30 AM, Eastern Standard Time



Scientists are using advanced DNA sequencing technologies to uncover the secrets of our world. By performing high throughput sequencing on environmental DNA (eDNA) isolated from the soil, ice, and water, researchers can track ancient and modern plants, animals, and microbes in precise locations. In this webinar, Eske Willerslev and Simon Creer will share what they have learned from eDNA sequencing, including insights into the ancient world and current global biodiversity.

Meet the Speakers:

Eske Willerslev, PhD

Lundbeck Foundation Professor

University of Copenhagen

Prince Philip Chair in Ecology and Evolution

University of Cambridge

Simon Creer, PhD

Professor of Molecular Ecology

School of Natural Sciences

Bangor University



