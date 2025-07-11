A Sea Cucumber Sugar Blocks a Key Cancer Enzyme

Sea cucumbers feast on and clean up organic debris lying on the ocean floor, earning them the moniker “the janitors of the sea.” While many people also enjoy sea cucumbers as delicacies, few know that these humble organisms produce complex sugar molecules that may lead to promising cancer drugs.

Philip Gordts, a glycobiologist at the University of Utah, studies the role of proteoglycans in diseases. Philip Gordts

Vitor Pomin, a glycobiologist at the University of Mississippi, and his colleagues previously showed that a sugar isolated from the sea cucumber Holothuria floridana, called fucosylated chondroitin sulfate (HfFucCS), inhibits sulfatase-2 (Sulf-2), an enzyme involved in cancer cell invasion.1

Now, in a new study published in Glycobiology, Pomin and his team found a unique structural motif in HfFucCS that is responsible for its potent inhibition.2 Their discovery could inform future efforts to synthesize small molecule inhibitors against Sulf-2.

“They used all the methods that are available in the field to understand how these inhibitors are working on a molecular level,” said Philip Gordts, a glycobiologist at the University of Utah who was not involved in the study.

Over the past two decades, medicinal chemists have tried to develop a potent inhibitor against Sulf-2, which is upregulated in various types of cancers.3 However, the synthesis of Sulf-2 inhibitors in the laboratory is both difficult and expensive. This drove Pomin to look to the natural world for molecules that mimic heparan sulfate, which binds Sulf-2.

Heparan sulfate is a glycosaminoglycan (GAG), which is a long sugar chain that decorates the extracellular side of many transmembrane proteins on the surface of cells. In the past, Pomin and his colleagues worked with multiple GAG analogs from marine organisms, including different species of sea urchins and sea cucumbers.4-10

“At first, we used the different GAG analogs to understand Sulf-2's mechanism of action, not look for its inhibitor,” he said. “We found [HfFucCS] by accident, and I remember thinking, ‘Wow, this blocks Sulf-2 activity really, really well.’”

Vitor Pomin, a glycobiologist at the University of Mississippi, studies complex sugar molecules known as glycosaminoglycans in marine invertebrates. Vitor Pomin

To investigate how well HfFucCS and other GAG analogs inhibit Sulf-2 activity, the team used a sulfatase activity assay developed in the laboratory of Radoslav Goldman of Georgetown University, a co-author of the study. The researchers found that among the tested molecules, HfFucCS was the most potent.

Because HfFucCS is a large and complex molecule, it can be difficult to synthesize in the laboratory and deliver therapeutically. So, Pomin and his colleagues wanted to identify the specific structural motif on HfFucCS that inhibits Sulf-2. Previously, the researchers had used depolymerization followed by size exclusion chromatography to generate fragments of HfFucCS.10 Using the same sulfatase activity assay, The researchers found that a HfFucCS fragment that is only 7.5 kDa in size, a mere 15 percent of its full molecular weight, can inhibit Sulf-2 as potently as the whole molecule.

Once they narrowed down the possible Sulf-2 binding sites on the HfFucCS fragment, the researchers performed computational molecular docking experiments to simulate the fraction’s interaction with Sulf-2. They identified a branched 3,4-disulfated fucose motif that is unique to HfFucCS and gave it its potency.

“The study was quantitative and rigorous,” said Steven Rosen, a glycobiologist and immunologist at the University of California, San Francisco, who was not involved in the study. “I’m very impressed and think very highly of it.”

However, Rosen cautioned that as a heparan sulfate mimetic, HfFucCS may have off-target effects that could lead to toxicity. Heparan sulfate interacts with a lot of molecules, including various growth factors and chemokines, so theoretically, HfFucCS could interact with them, too.

“They have not established that [HfFucCS] is a selective inhibitor,” Rosen said.

Steven Rosen, a glycobiologist and emeritus professor of anatomy at the University of California San Francisco, cloned Sulf-2 in mice and humans in the early 2000s. Steven Rosen

Gordts added, “We don’t know how humans will react to the administration of these [marine invertebrate-derived] molecules.”

Pomin’s team previously showed that HfFucCS is minimally toxic in vitro, although Pomin acknowledged that these results were quite preliminary.10

Because environmental biologists are already concerned by the overharvesting of sea cucumbers for food, Pomin is currently collaborating with a medicinal chemist to find a way to synthesize the potent HfFucCS fraction in the laboratory. He also plans to assess HfFucCS’s potency and toxicity in animal models with Sulf-2 overexpression.

“[This study] established HfFucCS as a very potent inhibitor of Sulf-2, and that's an accomplishment,” said Rosen.