The Nutshell

A Skin-Stretch Approach Can Deliver Needle-Free Vaccines

Stretching mice skin made it more permeable to microbial metabolites, jump-starting immune defenses and potentially offering a new approach to vaccine delivery.

Written bySahana Sitaraman, PhD
| 3 min read
A woman applying cream to her face. The skin stretching in this process can stimulate immune surveillance and open up hair follicles.

Mechanical strain, such as that experienced while rubbing cream onto skin, makes skin more permeable, alters immune pathways, and opens possibilities for non-invasive drug delivery.

Image credit:©iStock, Ridofranz
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
3:00
Share

As the outermost layer of the body, the skin is under a constant barrage of stimuli, ranging from the benign application of sunscreen to harmful puncture wounds. Sustained mechanical stress due to injury or inflammation triggers the immune defense of the skin.1 In the case of skin stretching, cell adhesion molecules in the epidermis sense this stimulus, leading to cell proliferation, secretion of growth factors, and production of inflammatory modulators.2 For instance, continuous skin stretching during pregnancy stimulates the formation of new skin.3 However, the physiological effects of acute tissue stretching, experienced during skin rubbing or massages, are relatively unexplored.

In a new study published in Cell Reports, researchers at King’s College London and the Curie Institute reported that a single incidence of stretching makes both human and mouse skin more permeable to external macromolecules, such as skin microbiota metabolites, thus inducing the recruitment of immune cells.4 The team then harnessed these changes to administer flu vaccine through the skin in mice, foregoing the use of needles. Their findings underscore the importance of mechanical stimuli for immune responses and have potential implications for improved drug delivery.

Continue reading below...
Colorful abstract wave pattern representing spectral flow cytometry analysis
Video
Meet the BD FACSDiscover™ A8 Cell Analyzer and expand your discovery power with real-time imaging
See how the BD FACSDiscover™ A8 Cell Analyzer uses real-time imaging and spectral flow cytometry to run ultra-high parameter spectral workflows.
Read More

“You should be really careful about what you apply on your skin,” said Elodie Segura, an immunologist at Curie Institute and coauthor of the study, in a statement. “We showed that we can use this pathway into the skin for vaccine delivery, but it could also allow the penetration of toxic compounds or stimulate inflammation or allergy.”

To induce skin stretching, Segura and her team built a custom set-up wherein they used a tiny suction cup to apply strain to the skin of mice for 20 minutes. They could induce skin tension within the range of forces applied to the skin during the application of moisturizer into the skin and massage therapy. The team analyzed the cells of the stretched skin sample using a multiphoton microscope and transcriptomics. They observed changes to the orientation of the collagen fibers and upregulation of pathways involved in inflammation and mechanical signaling.

“It was quite surprising—I would not have expected so much production of inflammatory molecules just from stretching the skin,” Segura said.

Next, she and her team studied how acute skin tension affected immune cells. They cultured skin explants in vitro six hours after acute stretching and observed that the cells secreted molecules that attract immune cells. A closer look revealed an increase in the number of neutrophils, monocytes, macrophages, and dendritic cells, all key elements of the immune system. In fact, stretching also led to migration of dendritic cells to the closest lymph nodes in the mice—a classic sign of early immune response.

Because changes in collagen orientation can influence the skin’s permeability, the researchers used a fluorescent dye to assess this property in mouse and human skin samples, and they observed that stretching increased tissue permeability by opening the hair follicles. Considering this, the team speculated that stretched skin might allow the entry of skin microbiota-derived compounds, which could then trigger an immune response. Using germ-free and hairless mice, they deduced that dendritic cells sense microbiota-produced metabolites that penetrate the open hair follicles in stretched skin.

Continue reading below...
3D conceptual image of purple-colored macrophages on a black background.
Article
Streamlining Macrophage Polarization Workflows
Learn how immunotoxicity studies can benefit from optimized macrophage differentiation and polarization.
Read More

“Human skin is usually much less permeable than mouse skin because it has a thicker outer layer, but in this case, it responded in the same way because the molecules are moving through the hair follicles, not through the outer skin layer,” said Stuart Jones, a pharmaceutical scientist at King’s College London and coauthor of the study. “We believe this gives a really solid foundation for our results to be translated into humans.”

The team then wondered if they could exploit the stretch-induced skin permeability and immune response for non-invasive vaccine delivery. To test this, they applied a topical solution of fluorescent flu vaccine to mice skin while stretching the skin, and they observed uptake and transport of the antigens by the dendritic cells. This method produced a stronger antibody response than an intramuscular vaccine injection.

“Just stretching the skin was more effective than delivering the same vaccine with a needle, which shows the practical relevance of this immune activation,” said Jones. “This new pathway into the skin could be used in lots of different ways—we showed its potential for vaccine delivery, but we're also starting to think about delivering cell therapies and whether it could be used for diagnostics.”

  1. Du H, et al. Tuning immunity through tissue mechanotransduction. Nat Rev Immunol. 2023;23(3):174-188.
  2. Yap AS, et al. Mechanosensing and mechanotransduction at cell–cell junctions. Cold Spring Harb Perspect Biol. 2018;10(8):a028761.
  3. Sachs D, et al. Sustained physiological stretch induces abdominal skin growth in pregnancy. Ann Biomed Eng. 2024;52(6):1576-1590.
  4. Benaouda F, et al. Transient skin stretching stimulates immune surveillance and promotes vaccine delivery via hair follicles. Cell Rep. 2025.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Photograph of Sahana Sitaraman. The photograph is in grayscale. Sahana has short, curly hair, round-framed glasses, and is wearing a windbreaker jacket.

    Sahana Sitaraman, PhD

    Sahana is an Assistant Editor at The Scientist, where she crafts stories that bring the wonders and oddities of science to life. In 2022, she earned a PhD in neuroscience from the National Centre for Biological Sciences, India, studying how neurons develop their stereotypical tree-like shapes. In a parallel universe, Sahana is a passionate singer and an enthusiastic hiker.

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Cover with an illustration depicting how environmental changes affect the immune system. On the left, cold temperatures slow the immune system down, and cells are less active. On the right, warm weather promotes immune system activity.
September 2025, Issue 1

Why Does the Immune System Struggle When the Weather Changes?

Seasonal shifts straining the body’s temperature control may open the door to extra sniffles.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Revolutionizing Pipette Calibration and Compliance

Revolutionizing Pipette Calibration and Compliance

sartorius logo
Currents of Cancer: Insights from Circulating Proteins

Currents of Pan-Cancer: Insights from 1,000 Circulating Proteins

Nomic Bio
Building Advanced Cell Models Using New Approach Methodologies

Building Advanced Cell Models Using New Approach Methodologies

Lonza
Evaluating Neurotoxicity Risks with Microelectrode Arrays

Evaluating Neurotoxicity Risks with Microelectrode Arrays

Axion

Products

Product News

Yokogawa Logo

Yokogawa and Repligen Partner to Enhance Process Analytical Technology - Automated bioprocess control with integration of OpreX Bio Pilot and MAVERICK

Fujifilm Logo

Fujifilm Biosciences Introduces BalanCD HEK293 Perfusion A Medium to Enable Gene Therapy Production

Parse Logo

Helmholtz Munich and Parse Biosciences GiigaLab Generate World's Largest Human Lung Tissue Perturbation Atlas

Eppendorf Logo

Eppendorf Launches VisioNize box 2 - ​The ​Next ​Generation of Lab Connectivity