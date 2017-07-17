ADVERTISEMENT
Getting to the Root of Skin Healing
Getting to the Root of Skin Healing
The intimate link between hair follicles and wound healing is more than skin deep.
Islands of Knowledge: Hairy Skin Moles Make Their Mark
Iris Kulbatski, PhD
| Aug 7, 2023
| 3 min read
Skin moles that sprout thick, long hairs produce signaling molecules that stimulate hair follicle stem cells to initiate new hair growth. This discovery may make baldness a thing of the past.
Science Philosophy in a Flash - A Surprising Way to Repair Scar Tissue
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| Apr 11, 2023
| 1 min read
Claire Higgins employs a novel approach to repair damaged skin tissue.
High Stress Hormone Levels Halt Mouse Fur Growth
Jef Akst
| Apr 1, 2021
| 4 min read
Corticosterone interferes with signaling in the skin that normally activates hair follicle stem cells, possibly explaining the link between stress and hair loss.
Stress Turns Hair Gray By Depleting Pigment-Producing Stem Cells
Ashley Yeager
| Jan 23, 2020
| 2 min read
In mice, the fight-or-flight response overactivates the cells, causing a drop in their numbers, which leads to loss of hair color.
Image of the Day: Inflamed Mouse Follicles
Emily Makowski
| Dec 16, 2019
| 2 min read
Normal hair growth can lead to infection during cancer treatment.
Image of the Day: White Blood Cell Webs
Emily Makowski
| Sep 5, 2019
| 1 min read
Neutrophil extracellular traps may hold clues to the cause of skin lesions in patients with a painful condition called hidradenitis suppurativa.
Image of the Day: Life and Death
Carolyn Wilke
| Mar 22, 2019
| 1 min read
When hair follicle stem cells lose their protein-based death cue, they take on a new role helping to repair wounds in skin.
Image of the Day: Hair Follicles
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Feb 2, 2018
| 1 min read
Under certain conditions, skin organoids including hair follicles can be generated from mouse pluripotent stem cells, researchers report.
Image of the Day: Stretchy Chicken Skin
The Scientist
Staff
| Aug 25, 2017
| 1 min read
In a developing chicken embryo, skin cells pull on each other, forming multicellular mounds that eventually turn into properly-spaced feathers.
Image of the Day: Skinning the Cat
The Scientist
Staff
| Jul 17, 2017
| 1 min read
This stack of polarized light micrographs depicts a vibrant ensemble of tissues, hair follicles, and vessels within a slice of cat skin.
