Mosquitoes Drawn to Hosts Infected by Dengue, Zika
Patience Asanga
| Jun 30, 2022
| 4 min read
Flavivirus infections alter the skin microbiome of mice to increase the production of a sweet-smelling compound that attracts the viruses’ insect vectors, a study finds.
Smallpox Vaccine Recruits Skin Bacteria to Fight Disease
Patience Asanga
| Apr 26, 2022
| 3 min read
A mouse study points to a possible mechanism by which the smallpox vaccine helped eradicate the disease in the 1980s.
Biotech Tries Manipulating the Skin Microbiome
Bianca Nogrady
| Apr 18, 2022
| 8 min read
Researchers are revealing the complexity of the microbial community living on the body—and paving the way for new bacteria-targeting treatments for acne and other dermatological conditions.
Maternal Vaginal Fluids Mimic Microbe Transfer of Vaginal Birth
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD
| Jun 23, 2021
| 4 min read
Swabbing infants born by Cesarean-section with a gauze harboring their mother’s vaginal fluids made their skin and gut microbiota more closely resemble that of vaginally born babies.
Salt Could Play a Role in Allergies
Abby Olena, PhD
| Feb 20, 2019
| 3 min read
High salt concentrations are present in the affected skin of people with atopic dermatitis and promote the differentiation of the T helper cells involved in the development of allergic diseases.
Cancer-Fighting Chemical Found in Human Skin Bacteria
Diana Kwon
| Mar 1, 2018
| 2 min read
A molecule produced by a strain of
Staphylococcus epidermis
interferes with DNA synthesis.
In-Depth Look at the Human Microbiome
Jef Akst
| Sep 20, 2017
| 2 min read
Hundreds of samples from microbes living in the gut, skin, mouth, and vagina add to the human microbiome “fingerprint.”
TS Picks: October 17, 2016
Kerry Grens
| Oct 17, 2016
| 2 min read
Problematic dietary advice; the man whose cells were fixed with CRISPR; treating toads
Antiperspirants Affect Armpit Ecosystems
Catherine Offord
| Feb 2, 2016
| 2 min read
Wearing antiperspirant can substantially alter a person’s armpit microbiome, scientists show.
Birth of the Skin Microbiome
Anna Azvolinsky
| Nov 17, 2015
| 3 min read
The immune system tolerates the colonization of commensal bacteria on the skin with the aid of regulatory T cells during the first few weeks of life, a mouse study shows.
Frog Microbes May Help Fight Disease
Karen Zusi
| Oct 7, 2015
| 1 min read
Commensal skin bacteria adjusted their community structure when frogs were exposed to chytrid fungus in a recent study.
Skin Microbes Help Clear Infection
Anna Azvolinsky
| Sep 16, 2015
| 4 min read
In a small study, researchers find a link between an individual’s skin microbiome and the ability to clear a bacterial infection.
Mobile Microbiome
Jyoti Madhusoodanan
| Jun 26, 2014
| 2 min read
Cell phones are populated with many bacteria commonly found on users’ hands.
Week in Review: June 16–20
Tracy Vence
| Jun 20, 2014
| 2 min read
Early Neanderthal evolution; developing antivirals to combat polio; the mouth and skin microbiomes; insect-inspired, flight-stabilizing sensors
Microbes of the Skin
Jef Akst
| Jun 13, 2014
| 6 min read
Human skin, the barrier between the body and the outside world, is home to diverse microorganisms, some of which can promote immunity or fight invaders.
Skin Microbes Alter Immunity
Edyta Zielinska
| Jul 30, 2012
| 1 min read
Like commensal gut organisms, skin microbiota appear to help the mammalian immune system mature and stay regulated.
